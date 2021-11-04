Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 725 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 70.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 310 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,044.1% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,081,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $275,743,000 after acquiring an additional 986,719 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 73.4% during the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $382,545,000 after acquiring an additional 635,000 shares during the period. Jana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 40.4% during the first quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 1,139,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $290,629,000 after acquiring an additional 327,927 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,895,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,005,650,000 after acquiring an additional 263,760 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2,286.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,078,000 after acquiring an additional 184,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LH opened at $287.49 on Thursday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $192.79 and a one year high of $309.60. The company has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.51.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total transaction of $1,335,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LH. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price target on Laboratory Co. of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $368.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.15.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

