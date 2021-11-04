Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,478 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,402,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,771,000 after acquiring an additional 246,796 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 218.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,749,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,575,000 after buying an additional 1,200,349 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 65.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,693,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,915,000 after purchasing an additional 668,306 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 20.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,637,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,904,000 after purchasing an additional 278,906 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 8.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,346,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,727,000 after purchasing an additional 106,930 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $54.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.43. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.52 and a 52 week high of $59.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.31.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $239.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.86%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABCB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

