Cowen Initiates Coverage on IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO)

Investment analysts at Cowen initiated coverage on shares of IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on IsoPlexis in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

Get IsoPlexis alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ISO opened at $12.44 on Tuesday. IsoPlexis has a 52 week low of $10.23 and a 52 week high of $14.80.

IsoPlexis Corporation is a life science technology company which build solutions for development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics. IsoPlexis Corporation is based in BRANFORD, Conn.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for IsoPlexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IsoPlexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.