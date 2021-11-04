Zadar Ventures Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZADDF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Zadar Ventures Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZADDF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the September 30th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZADDF opened at $0.18 on Thursday. Zadar Ventures has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 million, a PE ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.18.

About Zadar Ventures

Zadar Ventures Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

