Zadar Ventures Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZADDF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Zadar Ventures Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZADDF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the September 30th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ZADDF opened at $0.18 on Thursday. Zadar Ventures has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 million, a PE ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.18.
About Zadar Ventures
