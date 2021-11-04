Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Short Interest Update

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,900 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the September 30th total of 74,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

OTCMKTS TKOMY opened at $52.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. The stock has a market cap of $36.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.46. Tokio Marine has a 12 month low of $44.25 and a 12 month high of $56.07.

Get Tokio Marine alerts:

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter. Tokio Marine had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 6.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tokio Marine will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tokio Marine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

About Tokio Marine

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Tokio Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokio Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.