Short Interest in Uni-Select Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) Drops By 17.5%

Uni-Select Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the September 30th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 29.0 days.

UNIEF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities upped their target price on Uni-Select from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Uni-Select from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of UNIEF stock opened at $14.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.83. Uni-Select has a 12 month low of $4.59 and a 12 month high of $15.01.

Uni-Sélect, Inc focuses on the distribution, sale and marketing of automotive replacement parts, accessories, tools & equipment, paint, and collision repair products. It operates through the following segments: FinishMaster US, Canadian Automotive Group, The Parts Alliance UK, and Corporate Office & Other.

