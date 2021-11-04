PROS (NYSE:PRO) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $30.00, but opened at $31.82. PROS shares last traded at $31.71, with a volume of 103 shares traded.

The software maker reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.09. PROS had a negative return on equity of 76.80% and a negative net margin of 31.33%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in PROS in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in PROS by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in PROS by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PROS by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in PROS by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 13,472 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -17.19 and a beta of 1.63.

About PROS (NYSE:PRO)

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

