IAA (NYSE:IAA) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $60.83, but opened at $56.15. IAA shares last traded at $56.83, with a volume of 4,582 shares traded.
The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). IAA had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 266.73%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.
The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.75 and a 200 day moving average of $56.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93.
About IAA (NYSE:IAA)
IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.
