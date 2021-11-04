IAA (NYSE:IAA) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $60.83, but opened at $56.15. IAA shares last traded at $56.83, with a volume of 4,582 shares traded.

The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). IAA had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 266.73%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in IAA by 121.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in IAA during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in IAA during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in IAA during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in IAA during the third quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.75 and a 200 day moving average of $56.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93.

About IAA (NYSE:IAA)

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

