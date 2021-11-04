Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Shares Gap Down to $22.57

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.57, but opened at $21.45. Bloomin’ Brands shares last traded at $20.95, with a volume of 28,487 shares.
BLMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.27.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 2.02.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,044.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 85.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter.
Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLMN)
Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.
