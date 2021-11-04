Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Shares Gap Down to $22.57

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.57, but opened at $21.45. Bloomin’ Brands shares last traded at $20.95, with a volume of 28,487 shares.

BLMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.27.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 2.02.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 251.96% and a net margin of 3.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,044.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 85.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.