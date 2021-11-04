CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CS Disco Inc. provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CS Disco from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on CS Disco in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CS Disco presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.70.

Shares of LAW opened at $56.14 on Wednesday. CS Disco has a 52-week low of $39.55 and a 52-week high of $69.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.76.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $29.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.11 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that CS Disco will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Keith Zoellner sold 85,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total transaction of $4,363,825.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kiwi Camara sold 707,069 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total value of $36,258,498.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,423,395 shares of company stock valued at $126,878,407 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in CS Disco during the 3rd quarter worth about $331,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CS Disco during the 3rd quarter worth about $528,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CS Disco during the 3rd quarter worth about $301,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in CS Disco during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

