QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Downgraded by Summit Insights to “Hold”

Summit Insights downgraded shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna restated a hold rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $138.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $225.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded QUALCOMM from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $166.77.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $138.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.22. QUALCOMM has a 12-month low of $122.17 and a 12-month high of $167.94. The company has a market capitalization of $156.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.47. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 81.44%.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in QUALCOMM by 128.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

