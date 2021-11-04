TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $263.19, but opened at $252.52. TopBuild shares last traded at $252.95, with a volume of 305 shares.

The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($0.10). TopBuild had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS.

BLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on TopBuild from $271.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Benchmark upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Truist boosted their price objective on TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on TopBuild from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.60.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 436.4% during the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,564,628 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $309,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,928 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 934.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 352,352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,688,000 after buying an additional 318,278 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its stake in TopBuild by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 480,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,934,000 after purchasing an additional 258,230 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 29.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $213,455,000 after acquiring an additional 244,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 12.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,637,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $323,901,000 after acquiring an additional 176,876 shares during the last quarter. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 1.57.

TopBuild Company Profile (NYSE:BLD)

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

