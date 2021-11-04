Stifel Financial Corp Has $899,000 Stake in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.41% of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GVIP. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period.

Shares of GVIP stock opened at $103.81 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.49. Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $104.55.

