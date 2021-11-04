Zacks: Analysts Expect AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $760,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) to report sales of $760,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AquaBounty Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $800,000.00 and the lowest is $740,000.00. AquaBounty Technologies reported sales of $70,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 985.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that AquaBounty Technologies will report full year sales of $2.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.52 million to $2.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $8.11 million, with estimates ranging from $7.60 million to $8.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AquaBounty Technologies.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.53 million. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative net margin of 4,549.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.07%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AQB shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AquaBounty Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Shares of AQB opened at $4.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.91. The company has a current ratio of 81.69, a quick ratio of 80.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $308.25 million, a P/E ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 1.06. AquaBounty Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $13.32.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in AquaBounty Technologies by 196.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 55.47% of the company’s stock.

About AquaBounty Technologies

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of land-based aquaculture services. It includes farming of aquatic organisms such as fish, shellfish, crustaceans, and aquatic plants. The firm focuses on salmon product, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon that can grow to market size faster than conventional farmed Atlantic salmon.

