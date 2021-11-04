Stifel Financial Corp Has $927,000 Stock Holdings in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,038 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Dorchester Minerals worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,442 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 32,137 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 14,751 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 319,183 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,828,000 after acquiring an additional 10,877 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Dorchester Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 70,750 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 6,599 shares in the last quarter. 16.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.28 per share, for a total transaction of $77,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Leslie A. Moriyama acquired 2,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.55 per share, for a total transaction of $33,168.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 9,583 shares of company stock valued at $166,523. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Dorchester Minerals stock opened at $19.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.79. The stock has a market cap of $676.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.30. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $20.89.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.36 million during the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 43.77% and a net margin of 63.04%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.508 dividend. This is a boost from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.64%.

Dorchester Minerals Profile

Dorchester Minerals LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties and net profits interests. Its NPI represents a net profits overriding royalty interest burdening various properties owned by the operating partnership; and royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests.

