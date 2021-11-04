Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 401,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,916 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $14,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,724,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,124,000 after buying an additional 429,853 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 263,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,649,000 after buying an additional 123,801 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 8,345 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,108,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,225,000 after buying an additional 219,325 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MGP opened at $39.82 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 52 week low of $27.29 and a 52 week high of $43.19.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 24.23%. As a group, research analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is 92.04%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Truist lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Growth Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.83.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

