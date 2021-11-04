Thomas Aj Frank Sells 18,573 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $1,352,671.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Thomas Aj Frank also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 29th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $1,311,439.53.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total transaction of $1,334,655.78.

On Monday, October 25th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,943 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $1,336,215.21.

On Friday, October 22nd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,865 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $1,325,225.70.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,314 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total transaction of $1,286,776.48.

On Monday, October 18th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.01, for a total transaction of $1,337,441.73.

On Friday, October 15th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,786 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,271,699.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,574 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $1,329,712.66.

On Monday, October 11th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $1,337,070.27.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $1,266,864.33.

IBKR stock opened at $75.52 on Thursday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.50 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.32.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $464.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.06%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 15.9% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

