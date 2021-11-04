W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Given New $535.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer from $500.00 to $535.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for W.W. Grainger’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $19.65 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $5.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $22.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $25.60 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Loop Capital started coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $525.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a sell rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James lowered W.W. Grainger from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $474.50.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $474.44 on Monday. W.W. Grainger has a one year low of $356.23 and a one year high of $479.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $422.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $439.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.34. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will post 19.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $254,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,276,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $997,296,000 after purchasing an additional 34,352 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 4.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 861,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,587,000 after purchasing an additional 37,332 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 116.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 475,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,924,000 after purchasing an additional 255,305 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 8.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 453,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,789,000 after purchasing an additional 35,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 548.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 436,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,397,000 after purchasing an additional 369,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

