Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target Cut to $180.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $188.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.96% from the stock’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $27.18 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on COF. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.05.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

NYSE:COF opened at $153.90 on Tuesday. Capital One Financial has a one year low of $73.05 and a one year high of $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $68.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 25.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $76,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total transaction of $2,137,279.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,718 shares of company stock valued at $5,521,349. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 6,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.2% during the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.