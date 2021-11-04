Avantor’s (AVTR) Buy Rating Reiterated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $46.00 price objective on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Avantor from $62.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avantor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Avantor from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.61.
Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $39.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.62. The firm has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a PE ratio of 49.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.60. Avantor has a 12-month low of $23.75 and a 12-month high of $44.37.
In other Avantor news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 17,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $696,710.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 141,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $5,986,881.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 558,683 shares of company stock valued at $22,534,592 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in Avantor by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 7,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avantor by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in Avantor by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Avantor by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Avantor by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.
Avantor Company Profile
Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.
