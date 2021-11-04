Avantor’s (AVTR) Buy Rating Reiterated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $46.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Avantor from $62.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avantor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Avantor from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.61.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $39.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.62. The firm has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a PE ratio of 49.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.60. Avantor has a 12-month low of $23.75 and a 12-month high of $44.37.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avantor will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avantor news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 17,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $696,710.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 141,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $5,986,881.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 558,683 shares of company stock valued at $22,534,592 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in Avantor by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 7,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avantor by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in Avantor by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Avantor by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Avantor by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

