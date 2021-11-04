The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) EVP Sells $1,544,475.00 in Stock

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 20,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,544,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:HIG opened at $74.07 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.73 and a 200-day moving average of $66.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.87 and a twelve month high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 24.22%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HIG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.79.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

