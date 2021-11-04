Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stock Rating Lowered by Argus

Argus cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $49.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a buy rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a buy rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.82.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $59.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.48. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $56.11 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.43%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 113,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 50,521 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth $506,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 650,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,069,000 after purchasing an additional 31,242 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

