Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Rating Reiterated by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) in a research report report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $237.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on EXR. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a buy rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $180.73.

Shares of EXR opened at $199.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $182.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Extra Space Storage has a 52-week low of $106.33 and a 52-week high of $203.99.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $351.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.35 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 49.09% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.70%.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total value of $633,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total transaction of $81,012.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,145,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,463,991,000 after acquiring an additional 506,139 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,856,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,505,000 after purchasing an additional 531,326 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,730,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,266,436,000 after purchasing an additional 243,328 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 26.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,575,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $749,568,000 after purchasing an additional 954,905 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,778,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $454,085,000 after purchasing an additional 85,767 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

