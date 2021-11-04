Geode Capital Management LLC Has $15 Million Holdings in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,255,482 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 35,443 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kearny Financial were worth $15,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KRNY. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,706 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 16,685 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,880 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 24,913 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kearny Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 74,566 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 553,343 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,684,000 after buying an additional 176,592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Kearny Financial alerts:

In related news, EVP Patrick M. Joyce sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $27,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kearny Financial stock opened at $13.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.80. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $13.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 27.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from Kearny Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.38%.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of the bank. Its services comprises of deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Kearny Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kearny Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.