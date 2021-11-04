Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 617,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,752 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.76% of The Manitowoc worth $15,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTW. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of The Manitowoc during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Manitowoc during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of The Manitowoc by 2,892.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Manitowoc during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of The Manitowoc during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Get The Manitowoc alerts:

MTW opened at $23.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.76 and a 200 day moving average of $23.25. The company has a market cap of $805.47 million, a PE ratio of 51.13 and a beta of 2.33. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $28.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The Manitowoc had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 4.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on MTW shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Manitowoc from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Manitowoc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

The Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for The Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.