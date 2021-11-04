SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) by 17.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 905,237 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 133,712 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SolarWinds were worth $15,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SolarWinds in the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in SolarWinds by 6.0% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,923 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in SolarWinds in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in SolarWinds in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in SolarWinds by 908.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,896 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 17,022 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SWI shares. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on SolarWinds from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist reduced their price objective on SolarWinds from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut SolarWinds from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SolarWinds from $40.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.73.

NYSE:SWI opened at $16.74 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. SolarWinds Co. has a 1 year low of $14.72 and a 1 year high of $25.62.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $181.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.18 million. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 10.87%. SolarWinds’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SolarWinds Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

SolarWinds Profile

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

