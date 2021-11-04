Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Shares Gap Up to $22.70

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.70, but opened at $24.81. Groupon shares last traded at $22.55, with a volume of 11,709 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GRPN shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Groupon from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Groupon from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.17.

Get Groupon alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $693.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.39 and a beta of 2.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The coupon company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $265.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.96 million. Groupon had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 0.75%. As a group, research analysts expect that Groupon, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRPN. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Groupon by 1,552.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,386 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 23,850 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Groupon by 8.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 386,808 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $19,551,000 after buying an additional 31,246 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Groupon by 62.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 139,663 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $7,059,000 after buying an additional 53,942 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in Groupon in the first quarter worth about $5,763,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

About Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.