Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Rating Reiterated by Susquehanna

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Susquehanna in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $114.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target suggests a potential upside of 40.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Oppenheimer set a $85.79 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $105.83 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.20.

CRUS stock opened at $81.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.84 and its 200 day moving average is $81.20. Cirrus Logic has a one year low of $69.64 and a one year high of $103.25.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The business had revenue of $465.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cirrus Logic will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jodee Benson sold 10,562 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $929,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,752. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 500 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $39,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,155.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,788,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 135.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 6,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

