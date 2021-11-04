Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Issued By Scotiabank

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) – Scotiabank increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Huntsman in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 1st. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.81. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Huntsman’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Huntsman had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Huntsman from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Huntsman from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.21.

Shares of NYSE HUN opened at $33.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.92. Huntsman has a 52 week low of $23.03 and a 52 week high of $34.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.52 and its 200 day moving average is $28.06.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the second quarter worth about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 81.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 24.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 76.53%.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

