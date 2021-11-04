Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,376,131 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 558,820 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 7.00% of A10 Networks worth $60,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in A10 Networks by 7.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,565 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in A10 Networks by 4.3% during the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,346 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in A10 Networks by 79.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,034 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in A10 Networks by 182.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 2.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 295,949 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 7,958 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ATEN opened at $15.92 on Thursday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $19.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.98 and a 200 day moving average of $11.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.01.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 27.60% and a net margin of 38.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 2,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total value of $32,176.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric Singer sold 1,018,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $16,298,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,914,382 shares of company stock worth $30,358,181. Insiders own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATEN shares. BWS Financial raised their price target on A10 Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded A10 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

