Vanguard Group Inc. Has $67.36 Million Stock Holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 2.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,373,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,095 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals worth $67,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 564.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 11,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ICPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ICPT opened at $19.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.42. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $40.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.77 and its 200-day moving average is $17.30.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.89. The business had revenue of $92.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.04 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.76 EPS for the current year.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

Featured Story: How is a price target determined?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.