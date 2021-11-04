Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 214,504 Shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,475,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,504 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Coherus BioSciences worth $61,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coherus BioSciences during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Coherus BioSciences during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Coherus BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth $150,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRS opened at $17.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.63 and its 200 day moving average is $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 0.99. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.21 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $87.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.65 million. Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 41.86% and a negative return on equity of 80.53%. As a group, research analysts predict that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coherus BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

In other Coherus BioSciences news, Director James Healy sold 286,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $4,611,545.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell sold 3,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $58,917.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 389,733 shares of company stock worth $6,479,172. Insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

