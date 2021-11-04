Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,746,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,691 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.66% of Glatfelter worth $66,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 6.2% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 97,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 5,711 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 32.8% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,906,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,605,000 after acquiring an additional 718,598 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 12.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 602,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,417,000 after acquiring an additional 65,851 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 2,123.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 757,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,185,000 after acquiring an additional 723,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 8.5% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,114,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,572,000 after acquiring an additional 86,912 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Glatfelter news, SVP Christopher W. Astley sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $111,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GLT opened at $17.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $779.63 million, a P/E ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.03. Glatfelter Co. has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $19.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.28.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Glatfelter had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 2.78%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised Glatfelter from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th.

About Glatfelter

Glatfelter Corp. engages in the manufacture of papers and fiber-based engineered materials. It operates through the Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials segments. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials, wallcover base materials, technical specialties, composite laminates decorative laminate solution, and metallized products.

