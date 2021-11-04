Vanguard Group Inc. Has $65.31 Million Holdings in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 3.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,745,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,031 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in The Shyft Group were worth $65,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN increased its position in The Shyft Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 228,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in The Shyft Group by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 15,881 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 25,423 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $344,000. 77.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on SHYF shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of The Shyft Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of The Shyft Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company.

In other The Shyft Group news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $630,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,262,962.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $812,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $2,645,750. Company insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SHYF opened at $40.98 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.07. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.56 and a 12-month high of $45.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.53.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The business had revenue of $243.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.47%.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

