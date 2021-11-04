Vanguard Group Inc. Has $68.73 Million Stock Position in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,453,910 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,067,696 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 4.77% of Gevo worth $68,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Gevo by 297.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,894,040 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $101,011,000 after buying an additional 10,394,911 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Gevo by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,537,949 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,087,000 after buying an additional 667,928 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gevo by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,293,143 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,401,000 after buying an additional 46,129 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gevo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,977,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Gevo by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 887,012 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,449,000 after buying an additional 438,281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Geoffrey Thomas Jr. Williams sold 51,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $411,554.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GEVO opened at $7.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.71 and a beta of 3.11. Gevo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $15.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.62 and a 200-day moving average of $6.65. The company has a quick ratio of 15.24, a current ratio of 15.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.58 million. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a negative net margin of 4,297.25%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GEVO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Gevo in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

