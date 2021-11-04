Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 263,007 Shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,466,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 263,007 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.75% of Cornerstone Building Brands worth $63,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 3,154.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the second quarter worth about $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CNR shares. TD Securities raised Cornerstone Building Brands to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

NYSE CNR opened at $14.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 47.29 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.74 and a 1-year high of $19.73.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 0.77%. Equities analysts predict that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James S. Metcalf purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.75 per share, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Building Brands Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

