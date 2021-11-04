Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) by 3.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 620,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,053 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hanger were worth $15,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hanger by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,238,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,719,000 after acquiring an additional 39,123 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Hanger by 0.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,433,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,171,000 after purchasing an additional 29,836 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hanger by 5.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,474,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,567,000 after purchasing an additional 130,749 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Hanger by 18.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 659,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,665,000 after purchasing an additional 104,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Hanger by 114.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 454,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,398,000 after purchasing an additional 242,969 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanger alerts:

Shares of HNGR opened at $18.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.34 million, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.42. Hanger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.59 and a 12 month high of $26.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $280.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.26 million. Hanger had a return on equity of 58.96% and a net margin of 2.82%. As a group, analysts predict that Hanger, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hanger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

In other news, CEO Vinit K. Asar sold 15,000 shares of Hanger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $330,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hanger

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic patient care products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment comprises of the Hanger Clinic, Cares, Dosteon, other O&P businesses and its contracting network management business.

Recommended Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.