Fmr LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Fmr LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,463,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,516,000 after purchasing an additional 52,524 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 0.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,494,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,398,000 after purchasing an additional 28,153 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 5.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,310,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,326,000 after purchasing an additional 125,487 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 1,295.7% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,433,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,131 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 8.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,044,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,764,000 after purchasing an additional 78,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

FOX has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Guggenheim raised shares of FOX to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

FOX opened at $38.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $25.11 and a 12-month high of $42.14.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 15.60%.

In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $3,713,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch purchased 157,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $5,813,144.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,646 shares of company stock worth $5,246,658 over the last three months. 19.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

