Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 65,609 Shares of Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 625,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,609 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.22% of Yellow worth $4,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of YELL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Yellow during the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yellow in the first quarter worth about $3,749,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Yellow in the first quarter worth about $813,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yellow in the first quarter worth about $371,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Yellow in the first quarter worth about $349,000. 49.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yellow alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Yellow from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

YELL opened at $9.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $476.84 million, a P/E ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 3.25. Yellow Co. has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $10.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.71 and a 200 day moving average of $6.61.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.09) EPS. Analysts predict that Yellow Co. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Yellow

Yellow Corp. operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company. The company was founded by A. J. Harrell in 1924 and is headquartered in Overland Park, KS.

Further Reading: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.