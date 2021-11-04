Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sterling Bancorp, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company with its primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California. The company through its wholly owned bank subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., Sterling offers loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail banking services. Sterling Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan. “

Shares of SBT stock opened at $5.64 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.31. Sterling Bancorp has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $5.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 2.14%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBT. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $47,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $53,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 417.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 10,596 shares during the last quarter. 22.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

