Royal Bank of Canada Raises PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Price Target to $16.00

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.30.

Shares of PBF Energy stock opened at $14.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 2.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.71 and its 200 day moving average is $13.12. PBF Energy has a twelve month low of $4.85 and a twelve month high of $18.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a negative return on equity of 44.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.87) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PBF Energy will post -4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBF. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in PBF Energy during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. regents capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

