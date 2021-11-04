Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) Stock Position Reduced by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 880,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 126,630 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.74% of Concert Pharmaceuticals worth $3,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 66.4% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,033,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,083 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,728,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,296,000 after purchasing an additional 274,925 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,007,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after purchasing an additional 116,987 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 60.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 923,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 347,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 538,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 157,154 shares in the last quarter. 57.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on CNCE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Concert Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

In other news, insider James V. Cassella sold 8,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total value of $26,522.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.88 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.64. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.64 and a 1-year high of $13.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.38.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.88. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 174.60% and a negative return on equity of 47.22%. The business had revenue of $32.02 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

About Concert Pharmaceuticals

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs through the use of deuterium technology. Its product candidates target a range of diseases including autoimmune disorders, inflammation, and central nervous system disorders.

