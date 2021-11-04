Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $15.75 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TCN. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$17.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.75 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.75.

Tricon Residential stock opened at $14.42 on Monday. Tricon Residential has a 12-month low of $5.49 and a 12-month high of $14.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Tricon Residential Inc operates as a rental housing company. It owns and manages single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units through an integrated and technology-enabled operating platform. Tricon Residential Inc is based in Toronto, Canada.

