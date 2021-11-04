Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Position in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,895,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 288,476 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of MannKind worth $70,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MNKD. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in MannKind in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in MannKind in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in MannKind in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in MannKind in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in MannKind in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. 43.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MNKD opened at $5.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 1.82. MannKind Co. has a 1 year low of $1.97 and a 1 year high of $6.25.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $23.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MannKind Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of MannKind in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.20.

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

