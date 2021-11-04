Fmr LLC Has $978,000 Stake in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Fmr LLC trimmed its stake in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 283,404 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 6,430.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 431,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,409,000 after purchasing an additional 424,735 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 2,089.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 142,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,738,000 after acquiring an additional 136,462 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 85.2% in the second quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 255,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,006,000 after acquiring an additional 117,730 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the first quarter worth about $7,429,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1,335.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 102,919 shares during the last quarter. 46.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNS opened at $98.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.15. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.92 and a 52-week high of $99.16.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 26.36% and a return on equity of 88.45%. The firm had revenue of $154.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th.

Separately, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Cohen & Steers Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

