Fmr LLC Buys 4,030 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in American States Water were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AWR. Bbva USA bought a new position in American States Water in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in American States Water in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in American States Water by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in American States Water by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in American States Water in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 69.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AWR opened at $90.56 on Thursday. American States Water has a twelve month low of $70.07 and a twelve month high of $94.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.57 and a 200-day moving average of $85.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65 and a beta of 0.11.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. American States Water had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 14.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.66%.

AWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of American States Water in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut American States Water from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

In other American States Water news, CFO Eva G. Tang sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total value of $45,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,957 shares in the company, valued at $3,304,807.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul J. Rowley sold 2,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $227,409.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,342 shares of company stock valued at $575,057. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

