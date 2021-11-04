Fmr LLC Increases Stake in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)

Fmr LLC boosted its position in shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 69,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,536 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Pearson were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSO. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 591.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pearson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 9,949 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pearson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PSO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Pearson from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Pearson from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pearson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

NYSE PSO opened at $8.42 on Thursday. Pearson plc has a 12 month low of $6.80 and a 12 month high of $12.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

