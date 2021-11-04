529,821 Shares in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 529,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,492,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.26% of ImmunoGen at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in ImmunoGen during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in ImmunoGen during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in ImmunoGen during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in ImmunoGen by 39.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on ImmunoGen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Shares of ImmunoGen stock opened at $6.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -20.38 and a beta of 1.22. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.97 and a 12 month high of $10.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.92 and a 200 day moving average of $6.20.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.03 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 85.94% and a negative net margin of 55.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

