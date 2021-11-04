Fmr LLC Has $906,000 Holdings in AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO)

Fmr LLC cut its holdings in AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 101,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,100 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in AVROBIO were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVRO. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 17.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 595,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,559,000 after acquiring an additional 88,814 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in AVROBIO by 3.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 400,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,088,000 after buying an additional 11,564 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in AVROBIO by 749.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 139,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 123,022 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in AVROBIO by 10.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 855,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,854,000 after buying an additional 81,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in AVROBIO by 60.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 25,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

AVRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVROBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of AVROBIO in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AVROBIO from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AVROBIO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.70.

AVRO opened at $6.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.97. AVROBIO, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.23 and a 1-year high of $20.07. The firm has a market cap of $263.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.35.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.08). Analysts expect that AVROBIO, Inc. will post -2.91 EPS for the current year.

AVROBIO Company Profile

Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.

