Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) by 18.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 146,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,591 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Ames National were worth $3,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Ames National by 62.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Ames National by 158.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Ames National by 234.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Ames National by 3.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ames National in the second quarter valued at approximately $359,000. 22.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ATLO opened at $24.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ames National Co. has a 52-week low of $18.71 and a 52-week high of $27.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.48.

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.81 million for the quarter. Ames National had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 31.41%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th.

Ames National Corp. operates as a bank holding company. Its lending activities consist primarily of short-term and medium-term commercial and agricultural real estate loans, residential real estate loans, agricultural and business operating loans and lines of credit, equipment loans, vehicle loans, personal loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans and origination of mortgage loans for sale into the secondary market.

